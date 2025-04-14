Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $725,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,550,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566,487 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after buying an additional 622,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

