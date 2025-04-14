Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,881 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 68,745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,225,000 after buying an additional 54,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $118.88 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.63.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

