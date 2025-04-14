Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New $559,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 418.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 700,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,488,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 89,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $128.04 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.42.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

