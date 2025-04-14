Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 537 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in DT Midstream by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $92.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.16. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,170 shares of company stock worth $103,357. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

