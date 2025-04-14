Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,596 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $383.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.40. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.