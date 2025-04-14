Head-To-Head Analysis: Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) and Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Greenfire Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $310.65 million 4.07 $66.54 million ($0.11) -107.55 Greenfire Resources $822.97 million 0.42 -$100.50 million $1.18 4.24

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenfire Resources. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenfire Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

25.8% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Greenfire Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 1 3 1 0 2.00 Greenfire Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus price target of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 50.46%. Greenfire Resources has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.00%. Given Greenfire Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenfire Resources is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Greenfire Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 11.33% 5.82% 3.05% Greenfire Resources 5.02% 5.40% 3.13%

Risk & Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenfire Resources beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Greenfire Resources

(Get Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.