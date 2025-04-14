Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Trading Down 4.0 %
HLTOY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. 3,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.00.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile
