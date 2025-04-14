Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Trading Down 4.0 %

HLTOY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. 3,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Featured Articles

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

