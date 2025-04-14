Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Get Hess alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HES

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $128.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.63. Hess has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hess by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.