Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Trading Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.43. 69,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 451,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

