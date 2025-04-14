Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 241.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 679,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,523 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $106,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of H. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.1 %

H opened at $112.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day moving average is $147.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.35. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.86.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

