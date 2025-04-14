i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stake Lessened by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 1,855.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 166,843 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $13,313,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

i3 Verticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.36. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

