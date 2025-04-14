Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Boosts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech comprises approximately 1.0% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,716,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,390,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,278,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,927,000 after buying an additional 976,810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,100,000 after purchasing an additional 783,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 924.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 815,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after buying an additional 736,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $30.19 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

