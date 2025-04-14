Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys New Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $284.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.