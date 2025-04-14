Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $3.36 Million Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Alamo Group from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $170.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.05. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.07 and a 1 year high of $220.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $385.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

