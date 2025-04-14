Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Invests $794,000 in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $7.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

