Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $51,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 229,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,905,000 after purchasing an additional 105,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,946,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 139,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 82,192 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $156,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. The trade was a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWX opened at $71.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

