Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases New Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 688.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 285,465 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,140,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,376,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FWRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Forward Air Stock Up 1.6 %

FWRD opened at $13.52 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $411.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

