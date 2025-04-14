Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases Shares of 317,277 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 317,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,000. Annaly Capital Management makes up 1.3% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 132,891 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 48,555 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.01%. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 176.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on NLY

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.