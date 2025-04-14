IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in IDEX by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in IDEX by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

NYSE IEX opened at $168.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

