IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Cut to $201.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $264.00 to $201.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.14.

Get IDEX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.74. 445,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,818. IDEX has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in IDEX by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in IDEX by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of IDEX by 970.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.