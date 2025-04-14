Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases 129 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($195.79).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Nick Keher purchased 109 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($196.81).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

LON ONT traded up GBX 6.96 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 122.86 ($1.61). 76,032,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,559,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.80. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 169.20 ($2.21).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oxford Nanopore Technologies ( LON:ONT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 282 ($3.69) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.