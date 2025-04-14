Insider Buying: Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Senior Officer Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pit Kim Chiu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.
Strathcona Resources Price Performance
SCR stock opened at C$24.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$22.75 and a 12 month high of C$37.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06.
Strathcona Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Strathcona Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is 57.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
