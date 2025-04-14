Insider Buying: Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Senior Officer Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pit Kim Chiu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

SCR stock opened at C$24.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$22.75 and a 12 month high of C$37.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06.

Strathcona Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Strathcona Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is 57.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCR shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Strathcona Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

About Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Featured Stories

