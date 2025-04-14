Insider Buying: Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Insider Buys 27,500 Shares of Stock

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Carter acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £95,425 ($124,852.81).
Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock opened at GBX 363.99 ($4.76) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 457.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 482.68. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 315 ($4.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 600 ($7.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £879.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17.
About Watches of Switzerland Group
