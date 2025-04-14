Insider Buying: Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Insider Buys 27,500 Shares of Stock

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Carter acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £95,425 ($124,852.81).

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock opened at GBX 363.99 ($4.76) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 457.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 482.68. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 315 ($4.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 600 ($7.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £879.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

About Watches of Switzerland Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Hodinkee (US) and Analog:Shift (US) with a complementary jewellery offering.

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.