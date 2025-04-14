Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) VP Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $81,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,452.76. The trade was a 2.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eli Berkovitch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Eli Berkovitch sold 5,651 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $173,259.66.

BOX Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.13. 1,573,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 332.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BOX by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 715.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOX by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

