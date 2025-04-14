Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,132,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,883,602 shares in the company, valued at $305,726,085.56. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 4th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,812,800.00.
- On Monday, March 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $2,737,350.00.
- On Monday, March 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,600,950.00.
- On Monday, January 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,182,850.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $4,834,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $4,174,200.00.
Credo Technology Group Price Performance
Credo Technology Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,798,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -260.67 and a beta of 2.30. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $86.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group
Credo Technology Group Company Profile
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Credo Technology Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.