Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $436,359.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $436,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,473,454.28. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

