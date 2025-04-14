Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,521,000 after buying an additional 538,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,317,000 after acquiring an additional 327,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,258,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,160,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,904 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 390,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $965,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,183,234.11. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $155.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.