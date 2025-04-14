Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 117,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 58,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.31 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0622 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

