Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

VLT stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.