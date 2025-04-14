Invesco Ltd. Acquires 60,081 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 960,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,081 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $83,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $80.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.54. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 0.75. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPMC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.95.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $159,407.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,378 shares in the company, valued at $16,467,430.72. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $296,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,167.40. This represents a 14.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,358 shares of company stock worth $2,583,187 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

