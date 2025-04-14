Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,067,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of World Kinect worth $84,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at $29,512,064.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Stock Performance

NYSE:WKC opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. World Kinect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

