Invesco Ltd. Has $81.42 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $81,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,899 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $20,382,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $17,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $5,967,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $469.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $544.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.75.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In related news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.70, for a total value of $353,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,741.20. The trade was a 20.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.03, for a total transaction of $472,952.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $407,882.13. This trade represents a 53.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,644 shares of company stock worth $4,494,608. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

