Invesco Ltd. Purchases 330,279 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,574,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $83,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $59.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

