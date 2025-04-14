Invesco Ltd. Sells 431,461 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,164,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431,461 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $97,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 279,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 148.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 43,877 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 88,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,338 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.3094 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.45%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

