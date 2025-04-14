Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VPV opened at $9.71 on Monday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

