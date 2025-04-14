Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Makes New $447,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.