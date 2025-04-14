Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.3% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 78,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 46,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 610,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110,419 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $88.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.