iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,655 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,542,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,719 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,715.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,906,000.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.49 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48.

