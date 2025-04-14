iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.78. Approximately 11,779,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 46,033,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,605.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336,673 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,140,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

