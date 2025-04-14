iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stake Increased by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000.

CMF opened at $54.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

