iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 144.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMCB. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $69.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $831.48 million, a P/E ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.52.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

