iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $144,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

