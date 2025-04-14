iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $178.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.