iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after buying an additional 60,576 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, InvesTrust acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,772,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IJJ stock opened at $109.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

