James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Insider Russell Whiting Acquires 14,363 Shares

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) insider Russell Whiting bought 14,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,964.57 ($26,121.38).

James Halstead Stock Up 0.4 %

JHD traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 139.50 ($1.83). The stock had a trading volume of 416,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,423. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.34. James Halstead plc has a twelve month low of GBX 127.50 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 207 ($2.71). The company has a market capitalization of £583.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Get James Halstead alerts:

James Halstead (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. James Halstead had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, research analysts predict that James Halstead plc will post 10.670194 earnings per share for the current year.

James Halstead Cuts Dividend

James Halstead Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. James Halstead’s payout ratio is currently 90.67%.

(Get Free Report)

James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.