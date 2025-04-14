JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $287.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $287.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.13.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $241.63. 951,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.92 and a 200-day moving average of $263.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $174.64 and a 12-month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,253,808. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.