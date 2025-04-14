Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Down 80.5% in March

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS KWHIY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.37. 35,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,323. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.69. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

