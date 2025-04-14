KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in KBR were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 86,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 60,798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $4,641,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in KBR by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 451,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 210,243 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in KBR by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 15,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

