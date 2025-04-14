Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Nextracker by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nextracker by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXT opened at $39.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $272,970.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,425. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,520. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

