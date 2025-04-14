Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 457.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Price Performance

CNNE stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $22.36.

Cannae Announces Dividend

Cannae announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is -10.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

